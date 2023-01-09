The week starts warm with a few slight chances of mix toward the middle of the week

This weekend was chilly yet beautiful with some sunshine! We saw highs in the low to mid 20s on Sunday with sunshine.
Heading into Monday we will see about 9 hours and 7 minutes of daylight! While this doesn't seem like much, there is some good news. That good news being we are gaining 1~2 minutes of daylight per day and our next 5pm (or later) sunset will be here in about 12 days on January 21st!
You can expect Monday to start off on a foggy note, but a few areas in Southeast Minnesota could see up a bit denser fog. If you see denser fog or mist, you could encounter slick spots on roads, so take it slow and use those low beam lights. Fog will taper off toward 9-10am Monday as temps start warming up.
You can expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 30s on Monday.
Monday night will bring us a little more fog as low dip into the mid 20s. We will be staying dry, but a few flakes can't be completely ruled out. These few flakes will cause little to no impacts.
Tuesday starts mostly cloudy with highs reaching the low 30s.
Slight chances of mix come into the forecast on Tuesday night bringing us snow, freezing rain and sleet. Snowfall will be less than 1/4" and mix will be less than 1/10". Which could still make for slippery spots.
As we head into Wednesday, it's nearly the same forecast. Highs will reach the mid 30s, but a few slight chances of snow or mix spill into the overnight.
Thursday will bring more of the same with another slight chance of mix. Not much out of the ordinary is expected with this slight chance. From Tuesday's chances through Thursday's, snow won't be more than 1/2" and mix shouldn't be much more than 1/4".
Temps get cool on Friday, but warmup toward the back half of the weekend. Beyond that, expect more warm temps for our 6–10-day temp outlook.