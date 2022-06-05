 Skip to main content
The weekend concludes with showers, thunderstorms, and fog

Wet and foggy night on tap

We had showers and fog this morning, with a nice break during the early afternoon. High temperatures were in the 60s and 70s. 

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through early Monday. Most areas will see a tenth to half an inch of rain, but there could be isolated spots of nearly 1 inch. Fog will also develop tonight, lingering through early Monday. 

A brief period of dryness

The skies clear Monday afternoon as temperatures rise into the 70s. Monday night's weather will be partly cloudy, with lows in the 50s. 

Return of Active Weather

On Tuesday, there could be a stray shower or thunderstorm, otherwise it will be partly cloudy with warm temperatures in the 70s. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday night with more showers and thunderstorms. Expect periodic showers and storm chances through next weekend. High temperatures will be in the 70s and lows in the 50s, as is typical for this time of year.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://www.wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

