The weekend cools us down with much needed rain chances

Friday will look very nice with highs in the upper 80s and sunshine through most of our day. A few clouds will increase in the evening. Dewpoints will also start dropping which will make it feel a bit less humid. Still, make sure you are staying hydrated and cool as heat index values could reach the low 90s.
Into Friday night, we still won't have too much in the forecast. We will see a partly cloudy sky with lows meeting the upper 60s.
Highs drop about 4° into Saturday under some sunshine to start ahead of increasing clouds and increasing afternoon rain chances. Rain chances will continue to increase into Saturday night to Sunday.
Showers and thunderstorms become likely for Sunday and could bring us some decent looking totals. Most totals will be ranging 1/4" to even 1/2". Higher totals reaching 1"+ cannot be ruled out! Highs will only be in the upper 70s for Sunday. We could take any bit of rain possible as we are still dry across the region.
Into early next week, highs will be comfortable in the low 80s under a partly cloudy sky. You can expect more of the same as we head into the middle of next week.