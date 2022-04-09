The weekend ends with clouds and a rain chance

Saturday was phenomenal with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. The bad news is that another round of April showers swings by to end our weekend.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with lows near average in the mid 30s. We will stay dry for most of Sunday, but clouds will take over until a slight chance of rain arrives in the evening.
Rain will start as early as 7p.m. on Sunday, but we won't see much from this quick clip of rain. Totals will range from a trace to 1/4" of rain.
Some lingering drizzle will spill over into the early morning hours on Monday. We will have a short break from showers until another small round comes on Monday evening as highs approach the mid to upper 50s.