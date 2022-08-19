 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The weekend starts wet, but drier weather is not too far

  • Updated
  • 0
48 Hr Chance for Rain Graph 2018.png

Another wet one is on tap for the Coulee Region.

If you liked Thursday, Friday is the forecast for you. Expect another day with  a mostly cloudy sky and periodic chances of showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

There will be a decent break between showers and storms as we head into the afternoon. Getting into the late afternoon and evening hours on Friday we will see scattered showers and storms returning into the forecast.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Danfripm.png

Some evening storms could become strong to severe on Friday. Our severe weather threat is along or south of I-90. Threats include heavy rainfall, hail and strong winds. 

Severe Weather Outlook DMA Day 1.png

We will see showers and storms becoming likely heading into the overnight on Friday. Showers will give us another big break to start Saturday until we see more periodic showers and storms into the afternoon and evening. Most showers and storms will be along or south of I-90 on Saturday. Between showers you can expect a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 70s.

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR.png

Rainfall totals Friday through Saturday will vary as some areas will see much less than others. Totals will range from a trace to 1/2" for many areas in the Coulee Region. Isolated spots south of I-90 near Decorah and Prairie du Chien could see isolated totals towards 1"+ through Saturday.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Luckily, Sunday is trending drier! We can expect a partly cloudy sky with highs returning back up into the low 80s!

Low 80s with calm weather will continue through the middle of next week!

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you