The weekend starts wet, but drier weather is not too far

Another wet one is on tap for the Coulee Region.
If you liked Thursday, Friday is the forecast for you. Expect another day with a mostly cloudy sky and periodic chances of showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.
There will be a decent break between showers and storms as we head into the afternoon. Getting into the late afternoon and evening hours on Friday we will see scattered showers and storms returning into the forecast.
Some evening storms could become strong to severe on Friday. Our severe weather threat is along or south of I-90. Threats include heavy rainfall, hail and strong winds.
We will see showers and storms becoming likely heading into the overnight on Friday. Showers will give us another big break to start Saturday until we see more periodic showers and storms into the afternoon and evening. Most showers and storms will be along or south of I-90 on Saturday. Between showers you can expect a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 70s.
Rainfall totals Friday through Saturday will vary as some areas will see much less than others. Totals will range from a trace to 1/2" for many areas in the Coulee Region. Isolated spots south of I-90 near Decorah and Prairie du Chien could see isolated totals towards 1"+ through Saturday.
Luckily, Sunday is trending drier! We can expect a partly cloudy sky with highs returning back up into the low 80s!
Low 80s with calm weather will continue through the middle of next week!