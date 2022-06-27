 Skip to main content
The work week brings increasing temps and a few chances of storms

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Sunday brought sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Luckily, most of us in the Coulee Region will see these conditions spill over into our work week.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

You can expect sunshine to kick off your Monday with comfortable highs in the low 80s. Monday also brings a slim shot at sprinkles in the evening. These showers won't bring much at all as totals will be more toward 0-0.10". These showers will be north of I-90.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Getting clear and cool once again into Monday night with lows near 60. Rain will kick things off in the morning on Tuesday. Rain arrives as early as 7a.m. and will last into lunchtime. We will then see showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday evening, some can become strong to severe.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

Sunshine makes its way back on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. Rain will become moderate on Thursday.

The first few days in July bring slight chances of rain.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Tags

