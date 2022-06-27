The work week brings increasing temps and a few chances of storms

Sunday brought sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Luckily, most of us in the Coulee Region will see these conditions spill over into our work week.
You can expect sunshine to kick off your Monday with comfortable highs in the low 80s. Monday also brings a slim shot at sprinkles in the evening. These showers won't bring much at all as totals will be more toward 0-0.10". These showers will be north of I-90.
Getting clear and cool once again into Monday night with lows near 60. Rain will kick things off in the morning on Tuesday. Rain arrives as early as 7a.m. and will last into lunchtime. We will then see showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday evening, some can become strong to severe.
Sunshine makes its way back on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. Rain will become moderate on Thursday.
The first few days in July bring slight chances of rain.