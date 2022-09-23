The work week ends with rain and chilly temperatures

Thursday was nice, yet chilly with highs in the upper 60s.
The second day of fall doesn't look to let much change. You can expect Friday to bring us frost, fog, clouds, rain and cool temperatures. Friday will start cool and dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temps will be so cool in the morning, that frost could develop in Jackson and Monroe Counties where Frost Advisories are valid until 8a.m. Friday. Our average first frost in La Crosse is September 30th.
Once we get into the late morning hours on Friday we will start to see some chances of rain. A few showers will be possible through the afternoon, but rain will take a brief break until the later evening.
Scattered showers will return in the evening and through much of the overnight.
A few showers will linger into Saturday morning, but most of the day will be dry. Saturday will bring a mostly cloudy sky with highs approaching 70.
Slight chances of showers will return on Saturday evening and through the overnight hours.
By the time we wake up on Sunday we will be trending drier! Highs will be in the upper 60s with a partly cloudy sky.
Monday won't be too bad either, but we will see winds from the northeast through early next week. Wind gusts will reach 25-30mph. Otherwise expect a good bit of sunshine with more temperatures in the 60s next week.