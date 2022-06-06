 Skip to main content
The work week starts wet with a few more rain chances later in the week

The weekend brought a few rain chances with cool high temps and the work week looks to bring the same.

The work week is starting off on a wet note with scattered showers across the Coulee Region. Showers will begin tapering off on Monday morning. The rain will fully depart around noon. We will then see a mostly cloudy sky as highs reach the low to mid 70s.

Monday could bring a few more spotty rain chances into the evening, but drier air may hold back those rain chances. Rainfall totals will be near 1/2" since rain began late Sunday through late Monday.

Monday night will clear up with decreasing clouds as lows reach the low 50s where a few more spotty light showers are possible. Sunshine will come through early on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.

Showers and storms will return to the forecast on Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms become likely on Wednesday where we could see another half inch of rain in the forecast.

Thursday will bring another partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid to upper 70s. More rain returns on Friday.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

