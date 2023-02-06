The work week stays warm, while bringing more rain & snow chances

Active weather returns to the forecast this week, but other than a few chances or rain or snow, it looks pleasant!
Monday starts us off with some morning fog and chilly temps. Those chilly temps will be cold enough to refreeze the melted snow we saw over the weekend, so take things slow on roads that appear wet.
We will see that fog clear out once southerly winds pick up & temperatures begin increasing. Highs on Monday will reach the upper 30s and even the low 40s in some areas. Clouds will increase into the afternoon before chances of rain increase.
Most precipitation looks to fall early Monday night as lows drop toward the low 30s. There are some areas that could see a wintry mix, but mainly along and north of I-94. The wintry mix accumulation for the Coulee Region will be minimal.
Rainfall totals will only reach 0-0.10" higher end totals could be capable of reaching 0.25".
Tuesday will trend drier! Clouds will also decrease which will lead us to sunshine and highs in the mid 30s.
Highs will be the warmest on Wednesday as they approach the low 40s once again. Most of Wednesday will be dry before rain or snow chances return overnight and into Thursday.
Thursday's rain or snow chances look a bit more complex. Since we are several days out, this forecast will more than likely change, but we could see up to 1-3" of snowfall on Thursday. That would rely heavily on temps and if rain mixes in.
Other than that, expect the weekend to start on a dry note.