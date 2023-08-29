These next few days will be comfortable, but the weekend warms up

We saw a few showers into our Monday night, but that leaves us with a simple forecast these next few days.
High pressure will build in the next few days leading to plenty of sunshine and highs meeting the low 80s.
That's exactly what we have in store for our Tuesday. Highs in the low 80s with sunny skies.
Into the overnight hours, lows will reach the low 50s under a clear sky.
It will be a copy and paste forecast on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s and more sunny skies.
Once again seeing sunshine on Thursday with highs in the low 80s.
Highs will be in the upper 80s into Friday under another sunny sky.
Heat builds to the low to mid 90s through the weekend.