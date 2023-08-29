 Skip to main content
These next few days will be comfortable, but the weekend warms up

  • Updated
Beach Forecast Today.png

We saw a few showers into our Monday night, but that leaves us with a simple forecast these next few days.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

High pressure will build in the next few days leading to plenty of sunshine and highs meeting the low 80s.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

That's exactly what we have in store for our Tuesday. Highs in the low 80s with sunny skies.

Temperature Trend.png

Into the overnight hours, lows will reach the low 50s under a clear sky.

It will be a copy and paste forecast on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s and more sunny skies.

Once again seeing sunshine on Thursday with highs in the low 80s.

6 to 10 day outlook temps.png

Highs will be in the upper 80s into Friday under another sunny sky.

Heat builds to the low to mid 90s through the weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

