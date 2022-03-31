 Skip to main content
This morning's snow was only measurable March snow in La Crosse

  • Updated
  • 0
  • Matt Schaefer

Historically, winter doesn't always end when March does. There are more chances for both rain and snow April showers in the forecast.

A dusting was able to measure up to 0.3" snow this morning, but it was the only measurable snow for La Crosse in the entire month of March which averages 7.3".

Winter Stats.png

For the year to date, La Crosse now is up to just 29.5" snow. That's over a foot below the average to date. April begins tomorrow, and April still averages 2.9" snow.

There are a few chances in the forecast, too, as April showers will likely come in the form of both rain showers and snow showers. The sky will clear out tonight, allowing for colder temps to settle in. Expect lows in the low to mid 20s by early tomorrow morning, though the sun will help warm us up to near 50 by Friday afternoon.

Our next several chances for precipitation come mainly in the overnight hours. That's why we have some chances for snow as low temps will be near or below freezing through the next week.

XO State - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1.png

The next chance arrives late tomorrow night into Saturday morning. Expect a wintry mix to change over to snow with some minor accumulations again possible.

XO State - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast2.png

Most of Saturday and Sunday will be dry, but another round of rain and/or snow arrives Sunday night into Monday morning and will be followed by more chances Tuesday through Thursday. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

