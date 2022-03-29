Thunder is possible as showers move through overnight

It was a windy day with sustained southeast winds of 10 to 25 mph for much of the day across the Coulee Region. Gusts were up there, too, and were regularly topping 25 mph.
Highest gusts ranged from 25 mph up to near 40 mph further west in Minnesota and Iowa.
A few showers began showing up on radar this afternoon, and rain will become a bit more widespread in several rounds overnight. In stronger showers, thunder is likely.
Rain becomes scattered again during the day tomorrow, though on and off chances continue all day. As the large system responsible for this precipitation moves east Wednesday night, precipitation will likely changeover to snow.
Scattered snow showers and flurries could even linger through Thursday before tapering off with colder temps Thursday and Thursday night and could add up to a couple inches on the high end, though for most expect just a trace to an inch.
Friday brings a return of sunshine to begin April and temps warm back up in response. April shower chances arrive Saturday and then again early next week.