Thundershowers close out the work week after one more day of sunshine and haze

Some bad news heading into a potentially beautiful day will be the wildfire smoke from Canada giving the region a hazy look as we saw on Tuesday.
Some good news is that our air quality is not being disturbed by the smoke as it is very high in our atmosphere.
We can expect another sunny/hazy day with highs barely reaching the 70° mark. Wind will be out of the southeast about 5-10mph.
Wednesday will be nice to wash up the car, but the next couple of days will be iffy.
The sky will be partly cloudy overnight as lows meet the low 50s.
Thursday will even start calm ahead of showers by the afternoon and early evening. A few scattered showers will fan out across the region giving us light to moderate rain showers. A few thundershowers can't be ruled out, but no severe weather is expected at this time for Thursday.
Totals will range upward of 1/4" to even 3/4", depending on where we see those thunderstorms developing if any.
If we see thunderstorms, rainfall can become heavy briefly.
Shower will continue through Thursday night and early Friday before we dry out through the weekend. Highs on Friday will be cooler in the low 60s.
Expect sunshine and warm temps in the 70s to carry out the weekend.