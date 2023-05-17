 Skip to main content
Thundershowers close out the work week after one more day of sunshine and haze

Patio Forecast.png

Some bad news heading into a potentially beautiful day will be the wildfire smoke from Canada giving the region a hazy look as we saw on Tuesday.

Some good news is that our air quality is not being disturbed by the smoke as it is very high in our atmosphere.

We can expect another sunny/hazy day with highs barely reaching the 70° mark. Wind will be out of the southeast about 5-10mph.

Car Wash Forecast.png

Wednesday will be nice to wash up the car, but the next couple of days will be iffy.

The sky will be partly cloudy overnight as lows meet the low 50s.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Thursday will even start calm ahead of showers by the afternoon and early evening. A few scattered showers will fan out across the region giving us light to moderate rain showers. A few thundershowers can't be ruled out, but no severe weather is expected at this time for Thursday.

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR.png

Totals will range upward of 1/4" to even 3/4", depending on where we see those thunderstorms developing if any.

If we see thunderstorms, rainfall can become heavy briefly.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days - New.png

Shower will continue through Thursday night and early Friday before we dry out through the weekend. Highs on Friday will be cooler in the low 60s.

7 Day Rain Graph-Kyle1620236664105.png

Expect sunshine and warm temps in the 70s to carry out the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

