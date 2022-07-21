Thursday starts soggy before a sunny and hot day

Thursday started off with scattered showers and storms moving across the Coulee Region.
Severe weather is not expected but we can see a few stronger storms through the mid-morning hours bringing lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall.
After showers depart as late at 9a.m. we can expect the sun to come out! Thursday will turn from wet to warm, with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. Highs will be near 90.
Thursday night will be seasonable and clear with lows towards 65. By the time we wake up on Friday, we will see a few isolated showers and storms returning to the forecast.
Showers and storms will be on and off throughout Friday, and some storms can become strong to severe. Main threats include hail and strong winds. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Muggier conditions roll into Saturday where we will once again see highs in the upper 80s with a moderate chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms can become strong to severe.
Sunday will start with a few lingering showers and storms, but the rest of the day will bring drier weather with cool highs in the low 80s.
Monday starts dry with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 80s before rain returns Tuesday.