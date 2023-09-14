 Skip to main content
Thursday will be warmer, but Friday showers push temps down again

  • Updated
  • 0
2018 Wake Up Outdoors Forecast.png

Temps were very chilly to start Thursday across the region. Lows reached the low 30s in areas near Jackson and Monroe Counties, while most of the area saw lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Frost Stats.png

La Crosse's average first frost is October 1st. All in all, be cautious, it is that time of year where lows start to dip into the chilly zone.

FORECAST LOWS.png

No need to fear though! Highs will warm up to the upper 70s on Thursday with plenty of sunshine.

Clouds begin to increase overnight where lows meet the mid 50s, so not quite as cool as things were Thursday morning.

With increase clouds comes increasing rain chances for Friday. These rain showers will be moving along a cold front which will push temps back down through the weekend.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

So, showers and isolated thunderstorms will begin in the morning hours, but our best chances will be in our afternoon. Showers will be light to moderate. Severe weather is not expected for Friday's chances. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Rainfall totals will range 0-1/4", but isolated higher totals can't be ruled out.

A few rain chances will spill into Saturday, but those still look to be unsettled. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Sunshine returns for Sunday and into the early portions next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

