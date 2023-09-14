Thursday will be warmer, but Friday showers push temps down again

Temps were very chilly to start Thursday across the region. Lows reached the low 30s in areas near Jackson and Monroe Counties, while most of the area saw lows in the mid to upper 40s.
La Crosse's average first frost is October 1st. All in all, be cautious, it is that time of year where lows start to dip into the chilly zone.
No need to fear though! Highs will warm up to the upper 70s on Thursday with plenty of sunshine.
Clouds begin to increase overnight where lows meet the mid 50s, so not quite as cool as things were Thursday morning.
With increase clouds comes increasing rain chances for Friday. These rain showers will be moving along a cold front which will push temps back down through the weekend.
So, showers and isolated thunderstorms will begin in the morning hours, but our best chances will be in our afternoon. Showers will be light to moderate. Severe weather is not expected for Friday's chances. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Rainfall totals will range 0-1/4", but isolated higher totals can't be ruled out.
A few rain chances will spill into Saturday, but those still look to be unsettled. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Sunshine returns for Sunday and into the early portions next week.