Thursday's bringing haziness back into the region from the Canadian wildfires

Staying with the trend of the week, Thursday's bringing more sunshine and hot temperatures. Highs are expected to reach 91. It'll stay mostly clear through the evening with lows hitting 65.
Air quality alerts have been issued for most of the region due to air pollution and Canadian wildfire smoke. This will impact those who are sensitive, have heart or lung disease and spend long periods of time outdoors. For southeastern Minnesota, the alert is expected to expire Thursday at 9 p.m. and by 11 p.m. on Friday for western Wisconsin.
We'll see another hot day Friday with highs hitting 92. The region will stay mostly sunny with some cloud coverage making their way into the area in the afternoon. Lows for Friday night will be around 67.
Saturday will be partly sunny with chances of rain and storms increasing through the afternoon. Saturday's high will be around 91 and will have lows hitting 66.
Chances of storms will increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. There is about a 60% chance of storms for Sunday afternoon. With the precipitation and winds, the area is cooling down a bit. Highs will be around 80 and lows hitting 63.
Chances of rain continue through early next week.