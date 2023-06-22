 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH LIVE:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT Friday.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night,
with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the
morning hours.

The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with
lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all
others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Thursday's bringing haziness back into the region from the Canadian wildfires

  • Updated
  • 0

Staying with the trend of the week, Thursday's bringing more sunshine and hot temperatures. Highs are expected to reach 91. It'll stay mostly clear through the evening with lows hitting 65. 

Today Meteogram Forecast Full (2).png

Air quality alerts have been issued for most of the region due to air pollution and Canadian wildfire smoke. This will impact those who are sensitive, have heart or lung disease and spend long periods of time outdoors. For southeastern Minnesota, the alert is expected to expire Thursday at 9 p.m. and by 11 p.m. on Friday for western Wisconsin. 

Current Watches - All Types (1).png

We'll see another hot day Friday with highs hitting 92. The region will stay mostly sunny with some cloud coverage making their way into the area in the afternoon. Lows for Friday night will be around 67. 

Saturday will be partly sunny with chances of rain and storms increasing through the afternoon. Saturday's high will be around 91 and will have lows hitting 66. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus AM 2018 (3).png

Chances of storms will increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. There is about a 60% chance of storms for Sunday afternoon. With the precipitation and winds, the area is cooling down a bit. Highs will be around 80 and lows hitting 63. 

Chances of rain continue through early next week. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Recommended for you