Thursday's showers and storms interrupt our streak of nice weather

  • Updated
  • 0
Playground Forecast.png

Thursday will start calm ahead of showers and storms to wrap up the day.

48 Hr Chance for Rain Graph 2018.png

You can expect increasing clouds in the morning, then increasing storm chances through the afternoon.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Showers enter the region toward 2pm and enter La Crosse around 4-5pm. A few of these storms can even become strong to severe.

Severe Risk Categories.png

The Coulee Region has a level 1 risk for strong to severe storms. If storms do turn severe, our main threats will be hail and strong winds. Heavy rain cannot be ruled out either at times during storms.

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR.png

Rainfall totals will be from a few tenths of an inch to upwards of 1/2" across the area.

Smoke Contour aka Black Carbon PastCurrent.png

Wildfire smoke haze will even be present on Thursday and Friday before departing. A cold front is coming which will cool down our temps and bring us storms Thursday. There have been reports out of the Dakotas that after the front passes, the smoke in our upper atmosphere sinks down to the surface which will reduce our visibility and decrease our air quality.

Thursday night will have a few more lingering showers and storms before we dry out for the majority of Friday. Lows will be in the low 50s.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Other than a few morning showers Friday, the rest of the day looks dry! Highs will be much cooler in the low 60s though.

Sunshine and warmer temps return over the weekend as another dry stretch of weather sets up. If you like the sound of that, early next week looks mild and sunny too!

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

 

