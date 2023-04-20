Thursday's showers and storms usher in cooler air and a few lingering rain or snow chances

Yes, more rain showers and thundershowers for Thursday.
More rain certainly will not help our flood conditions. More rainfall will come through Thursday's mid to late morning hours. We will have brief breaks from showers throughout the day ahead of more showers in the afternoon.
Showers will depart Thursday evening as highs meet the low 60s. Rainfall totals will be around 1/4" to 1/2" across the Coulee Region.
Clouds decrease overnight where we will start Friday off with sunshine! Overnight lows will reach the upper 30s.
Some weak waves of showers will pop up into the Coulee Region on Friday. As these showers work into the region they will start to fizzle out and weaken. So far, showers look to pose little threat and rainfall totals will only be a few hundredths of an inch to perhaps a tenth of an inch or two. Highs will be in the low 50s on Friday.
Snow showers will be possible on Saturday, but just like Friday, totals will be slim to none. Maybe 1/2" of snow for Saturday if anything at all. Most of the day will just be cloudy. Highs will only be in the mid 40s on Saturday.
We trend drier on Sunday under a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 40s.
Monday stays dry until the evening where rain showers return.