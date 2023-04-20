Thursday's showers and storms usher in cooler air and a few lingering rain or snow chances

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Crawford,
Clayton and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:15 AM CDT Thursday was 14.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.8
feet Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 13.4 feet early Saturday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.4 feet on 05/20/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Thursday's showers and storms usher in cooler air and a few lingering rain or snow chances

  • Updated
  • 0
7 Day Rain Graph-Kyle1620236664105.png

Yes, more rain showers and thundershowers for Thursday.

WXOW 2023 Earth Design.png

More rain certainly will not help our flood conditions. More rainfall will come through Thursday's mid to late morning hours. We will have brief breaks from showers throughout the day ahead of more showers in the afternoon.

Mississippi River Forecast CSV -Daybreak.png

Showers will depart Thursday evening as highs meet the low 60s. Rainfall totals will be around 1/4" to 1/2" across the Coulee Region.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Clouds decrease overnight where we will start Friday off with sunshine! Overnight lows will reach the upper 30s.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3kmfri.png

Some weak waves of showers will pop up into the Coulee Region on Friday. As these showers work into the region they will start to fizzle out and weaken. So far, showers look to pose little threat and rainfall totals will only be a few hundredths of an inch to perhaps a tenth of an inch or two. Highs will be in the low 50s on Friday.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days - New.png

Snow showers will be possible on Saturday, but just like Friday, totals will be slim to none. Maybe 1/2" of snow for Saturday if anything at all. Most of the day will just be cloudy. Highs will only be in the mid 40s on Saturday.

We trend drier on Sunday under a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 40s.

Monday stays dry until the evening where rain showers return.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

