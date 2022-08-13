 Skip to main content
TONIGHT: Comfortable temperatures with fog developing late

  • Updated
It was a dreary start to the weekend across the Coulee Region, with areas of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in our southern counties. Stratus clouds blanketed the region, keeping temperatures in the 70s, which is below-average for this time of the year. 

Heading into tonight, the clouds hang on tight with patchy fog possible late into early Sunday morning.

Sunday will be pleasant as high pressure builds in. We will have decreasing clouds and temperatures in the 70s. 

Another chance of patchy fog Sunday night into Monday morning. Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures in the 80s. It will be nice and calm Tuesday and Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s. 

Our next weather maker comes in on Thursday, delivering showers and thunderstorms. The unsettled weather continues into the following weekend, with temperatures remaining in the 80s. 

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

