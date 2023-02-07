Tranquil next few days ahead of increasing snow chances

You read that title right! While we saw light rain Monday night, Tuesday is trending calmer and sunnier!
We'll start the day with warmer than average temperatures. Clouds will decrease as we head into our Tuesday afternoon as highs reach the mid to upper 30s.
We will stay clear into Tuesday night with lows only dipping into the low 20s. Southerly winds will keep us warmer through the overnight.
Wednesday brings us more of the same! Expect sunshine and highs in the low 40s for your Wednesday!
Snow chances begin increasing into Wednesday night. We will see these snow showers entering the Coulee Region after midnight Wednesday. Snow will last through our Thursday afternoon, which will lead to travel impacts for the Thursday morning commute. Some things to monitor would be timing & the track of this system. So far, most of this system looks to give the heaviest of snow to La Crosse and areas southeast. These conditions still have plenty of time to change.
As for snowfall totals, this is still uncertain as temps will be close to the freezing point. Based on how conditions look on Tuesday morning, we could see 2-5" of snow from Thursday's snow chance. This is one you'll want to stay tuned for.
Snow fully tapers off early Friday morning. Friday will be dry for the most part with highs in the upper 20s.
The weekend is trending drier with more sunshine and warm temps.