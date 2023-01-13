 Skip to main content
Tranquil weekend before our next winter system brings rain and snow early next week

  • Updated
Friday is off to a chillier start than these past few days. Highs will only stick around those mid 20s under a partly cloudy sky.

Not much change is in the forecast Friday night as northwest winds will keep us quite cool in the mid-teens. Early Saturday brings southerly air which will warm us up through the rest of the weekend.

The carwash forecast isn't shaping up too bad! The only day in the "fair" category will be Friday since we will see below freezing temperatures. Highs will be above freezing on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will bring a partly cloudy sky with highs near 36. Highs jump to the upper 30s on Sunday.

Our next wintry system moves in late Sunday and into Monday. Due to above freezing temps, a bulk of Monday's forecast will be filled with rain. Rainfall totals will be between 1/2" to 1". Snow returns to the forecast toward the middle of next week as temps cool down.

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

