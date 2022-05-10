 Skip to main content
Tuesday bring another shot at strong to severe storms

Monday brought some severe storms throughout the Coulee Region, but for the most part, we got off lucky with minimal damage.

Muggy Meter - 5 Day.png

More humidity comes into play on Tuesday with dewpoints hanging around 60° making it feel very muggy with high temps in the upper 70s and low 80s. With this moisture, we can even see more showers and storms entering the Coulee Region into Tuesday afternoon.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Tuesday will start quiet with temps in the 60s and mostly cloudy before showers coming from Iowa make their way to the Coulee Region. We can see a slight chance of showers as early as 11a.m. Tuesday.

Severe Weather Outlook Day 1.png

Showers will be on and off until about 2p.m. Tuesday when they develop into thunderstorms and can even become strong to severe.

Severe Risk Categories no map.png

Much of the region is in a level 2 risk of storms becoming strong to severe. Most of the threat is from La Crosse and to the east. Other areas are under a level 1 risk. If storms turn severe they can bring damaging straight line winds, hail, heavy rain and even a possible isolated weak tornado.

Storms will exit the Coulee Region around 6p.m. Tuesday as highs reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Temps will dip to mild lows near 62 to start Wednesday.

Severe Weather Outlook Day 2.png

Wednesday brings a few more slight chances of storms early in the morning and once again in the evening/overnight. Wednesday will bring a level 1 risk of severe weather mainly in the evening and from La Crosse and to the northwest.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Thursday will bring the warmest and most humid day with highs near 90. We could see a few showers and storms in the early morning hours, but most of the day should be dry.

More moderate chances of rain and storms arrive for Friday and into the weekend as temps slowly fall back near average.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

