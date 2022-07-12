Tuesday brings a few more rain chances before more sunshine midweek

A few storms moved through the Coulee Region on Wednesday, but most storms stayed to our north as highs reached the upper 80s.
Tuesday brings another interesting day for weather as we will start off seasonable and cool. You can expect the first half of Tuesday to start off sunny before a slight chance of showers return to the forecast in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Showers will develop in Eastern Minnesota and swing their way to us southeast. As these showers move through the Region, they will continue to weaken and fizzle out. There is a level 1 risk of severe weather, but that is mainly along and to the north of I-94. Threats would include hail and strong winds.
Rainfall totals won't be much either, ranging from 0-1/4" on Tuesday.
Tuesday night will clear up with lows in the low 60s.
A dry day returns on Wednesday with mild highs near 82. You can expect Wednesday to bring plenty of sunshine.
More sunshine flows into Thursday with highs warming to the mid 80s.
Our next shot at rain will become moderate on Friday. Rainfall totals so far, will range from a trace to 1" through Saturday.
A few showers will linger into Saturday before we warm up on the back half of the weekend.