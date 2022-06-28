Tuesday brings showers and storms, some can become severe

Monday brought sunshine and comfortable temps in the low 80s. Temperatures will be similar heading into Tuesday, but thunderstorms return to the forecast.
A cold front will push along a few showers and storms through our late morning hours. Some rainfall can become light to moderate, but no severe weather is expected in our morning rounds.
Another round of showers comes in our afternoon and evening hours that could bring the potential for strong to severe storms.
Storms become on the likely and widespread side into the evening hours for the Coulee Region. These are the storms that can become strong to severe. The main threats associated with these storms will be strong winds and damaging hail.
Thunderstorms will be possible until fully departing around 10p.m. Tuesday. Rainfall totals will range up to 1/4" but higher totals near 1.5" could be possible with thunderstorms bringing heavier localized rainfall.
After showers depart Tuesday, we will see a clearing sky with lows near 59.
Wednesday brings seasonable air and sunshine back into the forecast for the Coulee region with highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday brings our next shot at rain before we clear up a bit and cool down into the weekend.