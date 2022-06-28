 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

DODGE                 OLMSTED               WABASHA
WINONA

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

ADAMS                 CLARK                 JUNEAU

IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

TAYLOR

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

BUFFALO               JACKSON               LA CROSSE
MONROE                TREMPEALEAU

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARCADIA, BLACK RIVER FALLS,
DODGE CENTER, FRIENDSHIP, LA CROSSE, MAUSTON, MEDFORD,
NEILLSVILLE, ROCHESTER, SPARTA, TOMAH, WABASHA, WHITEHALL,
AND WINONA.

Tuesday brings showers and storms, some can become severe

  • Updated
  • 0
48 Hr Chance for Rain Graph 2018.png

Monday brought sunshine and comfortable temps in the low 80s. Temperatures will be similar heading into Tuesday, but thunderstorms return to the forecast.

A cold front will push along a few showers and storms through our late morning hours. Some rainfall can become light to moderate, but no severe weather is expected in our morning rounds.

Another round of showers comes in our afternoon and evening hours that could bring the potential for strong to severe storms.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Storms become on the likely and widespread side into the evening hours for the Coulee Region. These are the storms that can become strong to severe. The main threats associated with these storms will be strong winds and damaging hail.

Severe Weather Outlook DMA Day 1.png

Thunderstorms will be possible until fully departing around 10p.m. Tuesday. Rainfall totals will range up to 1/4" but higher totals near 1.5" could be possible with thunderstorms bringing heavier localized rainfall.

Severe Risk Categories no map.png

After showers depart Tuesday, we will see a clearing sky with lows near 59.

Wednesday brings seasonable air and sunshine back into the forecast for the Coulee region with highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday brings our next shot at rain before we clear up a bit and cool down into the weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you