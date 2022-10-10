Tuesday night rain

Pleasant start to a changeable work week...
Sunny skies are gracing the area Monday, and Tuesday will be sunny, too. Southerly winds will be increasing for Tuesday and highs will rise into the upper 70s.
Tuesday night cold front...
A cold front will bring scattered showers and t-storms, and much needed rainfall. A few showers may redevelop for Wednesday.
Medium range trends...
Warmer weather continues over the western United States, and colder than average weather is expected over the eastern parts of the country. The middle of the states will be near to slightly below average.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden