 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tuesday's rain sparks a gradual warm up

  • Updated
  • 0

As of 5a.m. Tuesday, La Crosse has seen 0.04" of rain. Light rain will continue to make for a gross and chilly start to Tuesday.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 50s, but that could depend on how quickly we clear up after rain departs.

48 Hr Chance for Rain Graph 2018.png

Rain will taper off around noon for La Crosse on Tuesday. Rain fully exits the coulee region around 3p.m.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan2.png

The Coulee Region can see anywhere from 0-1/2" of rain, most of that falling south of I-90 and La Crosse. Higher totals will fall towards Prairie du Chien.

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR.png

After rain exits we will have a chilly night as a high pressure system takes over and brings us clear conditions. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a great day with clouds and sunshine mixed and highs in the low to mid 60s.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

More rain comes on Cinco de Mayo and will continue into the overnight into early Friday. Saturday brings another chance of temps in the mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky before a few more rain chances wrap up the weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you