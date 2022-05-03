Tuesday's rain sparks a gradual warm up

As of 5a.m. Tuesday, La Crosse has seen 0.04" of rain. Light rain will continue to make for a gross and chilly start to Tuesday.
Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 50s, but that could depend on how quickly we clear up after rain departs.
Rain will taper off around noon for La Crosse on Tuesday. Rain fully exits the coulee region around 3p.m.
The Coulee Region can see anywhere from 0-1/2" of rain, most of that falling south of I-90 and La Crosse. Higher totals will fall towards Prairie du Chien.
After rain exits we will have a chilly night as a high pressure system takes over and brings us clear conditions. Lows will be in the upper 30s.
Wednesday is shaping up to be a great day with clouds and sunshine mixed and highs in the low to mid 60s.
More rain comes on Cinco de Mayo and will continue into the overnight into early Friday. Saturday brings another chance of temps in the mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky before a few more rain chances wrap up the weekend.