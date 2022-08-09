 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Areas of Locally Dense Fog This Morning...

Areas of locally dense fog will persist early this morning,
especially in river valleys and low-lying areas, with visibility
reduced to 1/4 mile or less at times. Expect improving conditions
by 8 AM to 9 AM. Slow down, be prepared for rapid fluctuations in
visibility, and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Tuesday's sunshine will make for a high UV Index

  • Updated
  • 0
State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Although we will see plenty of sunshine this week, we are slowly losing our daylight.

Daylight Tracker 2019.png

We are still ways away from out "shortest" day of the year, but we are losing about 2.5 minutes of daylight until then. Our first 7am sunrise will be on September 29th.

UV Index Forecast.png

If you're heading out to the beach or on the boat, you'll want to pack the sunscreen on Tuesday. The UV index will be very high between 8-9, which can lead to burn times between 15-20 minutes. If you don't have sunscreen at least search for some shade.

Otherwise, Tuesday will be sunny with seasonable highs in the low to mid 80s. We will feel pretty comfortable with dewpoints giving us a break from feeling so sticky.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Tuesday night will be mostly clear and cool with light winds. With this combination, we could expect some more patchy fog across the Coulee Region into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be another nice one with plenty of sunshine and warmer high temps. Humidity will make its brief return as highs approach the upper 80s. A weak cold front will move through late Wednesday which will knock down temps for the rest of the week.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png

Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs toward 80. Another partly cloudy day comes on Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

Rain returns to the forecast heading into Friday night. Slight chances of showers and thunderstorms follow through the weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you