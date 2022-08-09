Tuesday's sunshine will make for a high UV Index

Although we will see plenty of sunshine this week, we are slowly losing our daylight.
We are still ways away from out "shortest" day of the year, but we are losing about 2.5 minutes of daylight until then. Our first 7am sunrise will be on September 29th.
If you're heading out to the beach or on the boat, you'll want to pack the sunscreen on Tuesday. The UV index will be very high between 8-9, which can lead to burn times between 15-20 minutes. If you don't have sunscreen at least search for some shade.
Otherwise, Tuesday will be sunny with seasonable highs in the low to mid 80s. We will feel pretty comfortable with dewpoints giving us a break from feeling so sticky.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear and cool with light winds. With this combination, we could expect some more patchy fog across the Coulee Region into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will be another nice one with plenty of sunshine and warmer high temps. Humidity will make its brief return as highs approach the upper 80s. A weak cold front will move through late Wednesday which will knock down temps for the rest of the week.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs toward 80. Another partly cloudy day comes on Friday with highs in the upper 70s.
Rain returns to the forecast heading into Friday night. Slight chances of showers and thunderstorms follow through the weekend.