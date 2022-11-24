Turkey Day brings clouds, fog, drizzle

Thanksgiving Day has begun with patchy fog, but it will dissipate later this morning. Clouds will remain throughout the day, with drizzle possible between 10 a.m. and noon, but no travel problems are expected. Southerly breezes will cause temperatures to be above average in the 40s. Late this afternoon, a cold front sweeps through the region, with winds shifting to the west-northwest. Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 20s.
On Black Friday, clouds will disperse and temperatures will rise into the 40s by the afternoon.
The weekend begins with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s. On Saturday night, there is a chance of rain and snow. Rain and snow continues into Sunday morning. No accumulation is anticipated. Sunday's highs will be in the 40s.
The new week begins with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s. A storm system will deliver rain and snow Monday night through Wednesday morning. It is too early to say whether any accumulation will occur. As we move into December, temperatures will plummet, with highs in the 30s.
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt