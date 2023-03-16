Turning colder and drier

Weather system…
A low-pressure area will affect us tomorrow and Friday. The rain today will turn to light snow showers tonight before ending. Accumulations will be minor.
Thursday temperatures…
It was cloudy and rainy with highs in the 40s for your Thursday but expect colder weather for a couple of days. A flurry or two for Friday, otherwise we will be dry for the weekend.
Medium range trends…
A colder weather pattern is indicated for much of United States for the last week of March.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden