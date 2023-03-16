 Skip to main content
Turning colder and drier

  • Updated
The Coulee Region will be drying out.

Weather system…

A low-pressure area will affect us tomorrow and Friday. The rain today will turn to light snow showers tonight before ending. Accumulations will be minor.

DMA - Snow Depth xo (13).png

Thursday temperatures…

It was cloudy and rainy with highs in the 40s for your Thursday but expect colder weather for a couple of days. A flurry or two for Friday, otherwise we will be dry for the weekend.

Highs Today xo - 2023-03-16T153124.018.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-03-16T155318.854.png

Medium range trends…

A colder weather pattern is indicated for much of United States for the last week of March.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-03-16T153120.772.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

