Turning the calendar to Meteorological Fall, but still feeling like Summer

  • Updated
It's September 1st, and that means Meteorological Fall has begun. We can expect temps and daylight to slowly dwindle down throughout the season, but we will still see about 13 hours and 11 minutes of daylight on Thursday with very warm highs!

By the time the school bus takes off this morning, we can see some fog developing in river valleys along with lower lying areas. You can expect another day with a mostly sunny sky and highs approaching 89°. Dewpoint temps will also give us a very sweaty feel in the mid 60s.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy, warm and humid with lows only dipping toward 68°.

By the time we head out the door on Friday, a few showers and storms will be possible southeast of La Crosse. Showers won't last too long as we will see a break form clouds and rain through the rest of the day. Highs have the potential to reach the low 90s depending on how much sun we get between clouds.

Showers and storms return back into the forecast as early as 9p.m. Friday along a cold front. This front has the potential to produce storms for the area, but the front doesn't look to force many or strong storms. This is something to monitor as we get closer.

A few showers and storms can become strong to severe as we have a level 1 risk. Hail and strong winds would be our main threats if storms turn severe. Rainfall totals for most of the region will range 0-1/4", but areas that produce thunderstorms could see up to 1".

By the time we wake up Saturday, that cold front will give us more sunshine and cooler, drier air. Highs will be in the upper 70s for some cool relief.

You can expect that cool relief and sunshine to stick around through Labor Day weekend.

More good news: Sunshine and seasonable highs into the middle of next week.

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

