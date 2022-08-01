 Skip to main content
Turning the calendar to sunshine before heat, humidity and storms return to the forecast

  • Updated
We saw some heat and humidity return over the weekend with a few showers late Sunday.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Moving into the first week of August, we will start cooler with some sunshine!

You can expect decreasing clouds with highs in the low 80s on Monday. It will feel a bit humid before a little breeze form the northwest helps deliver drier air. Monday night will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the low 60s.

Don't you worry though, that humidity will return with a vengeance on Tuesday.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Isolated showers and storms are possible early Tuesday, around 5-8a.m. You can expect a partly cloudy sky afterwards. Tuesday will also be hot, humid and breezy with highs towards the 90s.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dantueslate.png

A few more showers and storms come into the forecast on Tuesday evening, some can become strong to severe. Storms will mainly be along or north of I-90. Threats include hail and strong winds.

Severe Weather Outlook DMA Day 2.png

A moderate chance of showers and storms follows into Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. Showers and storms will continue throughout most of the day. Rainfall totals will range from 0-1/2" Tuesday through Wednesday.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png

Sunshine returns on Thursday as highs get a bit cooler in the mid 80s. It will feel a bit more comfortable after a cold front gives us drier air.

Muggy Meter - 5 Day.png

Sunshine will continue as we wrap up the week on Friday with more highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday will bring a nice start to the weekend before rain and humidity return late and into Sunday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

