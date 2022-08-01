Turning the calendar to sunshine before heat, humidity and storms return to the forecast

We saw some heat and humidity return over the weekend with a few showers late Sunday.
Moving into the first week of August, we will start cooler with some sunshine!
You can expect decreasing clouds with highs in the low 80s on Monday. It will feel a bit humid before a little breeze form the northwest helps deliver drier air. Monday night will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the low 60s.
Don't you worry though, that humidity will return with a vengeance on Tuesday.
Isolated showers and storms are possible early Tuesday, around 5-8a.m. You can expect a partly cloudy sky afterwards. Tuesday will also be hot, humid and breezy with highs towards the 90s.
A few more showers and storms come into the forecast on Tuesday evening, some can become strong to severe. Storms will mainly be along or north of I-90. Threats include hail and strong winds.
A moderate chance of showers and storms follows into Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. Showers and storms will continue throughout most of the day. Rainfall totals will range from 0-1/2" Tuesday through Wednesday.
Sunshine returns on Thursday as highs get a bit cooler in the mid 80s. It will feel a bit more comfortable after a cold front gives us drier air.
Sunshine will continue as we wrap up the week on Friday with more highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday will bring a nice start to the weekend before rain and humidity return late and into Sunday.