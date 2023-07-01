Typical mid-summer weather

Warm Friday...
Pleasant weather dominated the end of the week. Friday’s highs were in the 80s to near 90 degrees. Aside from the hazy conditions from Canadian wildfires it was a nice day.
Cloudy Saturday...
Upper-level moisture will mean clouds today, but sunshine returns for Sunday. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Showers return for the later in the week...
A weak low-pressure system will bring rain chances for Tuesday into Wednesday. The better chances will be Wednesday.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward cooler than normal conditions for the Upper Midwest.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden