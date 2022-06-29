Typical summer temperatures

Cooler Wednesday...
Pleasant sunshine brought another hot day to the area. Highs were well into the 80s, No records were set for the day.
Front moves southward tomorrow evening...
Northwesterly winds will tap into cooler air tomorrow night. That cool air will be transient, so we can expect highs in the 80s.
Showers return for the later parts of the week...
There will be a return to weak fronts and a chance of t-storms Sunday night into Tuesday. High temperatures and humidity will take a break for a few days. Enjoy it if you can get out for some fun.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the second week of July. There appears to be some uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden