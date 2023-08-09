 Skip to main content
Unsettled rain chances carry us through the rest of the week

Hiking+Forecast-1628508996509.png

Our weather pattern shifts to the unsettled side as we head into the middle of the work week. Shouldn't be a bad day for a hike as most of us will trend dry but be aware of those pesky afternoon slight chances!

Most of us will stay dry Wednesday. We do have slight chances of rain in the afternoon. Timing is fairly spread out as a cold front tracks across the region.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - GRAF.png

Timing looks to range from 2-10pm where slight chances of isolated showers or thundershowers move through. Something to note will be our already low chances of rain for Wednesday. Another note will be for those that see showers will not see much adding up unless there is a repeat shower or thunderstorm.

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - Graf 4km.png

Totals will range 0-1/4". The best chances for rain will be north of I-90. Areas north of I-90 also have a level 1 risk of severe weather. If storms turn severe, hail and winds will be our main threats.

Severe Weather Outlook DMA Day 1.png

Into Wednesday night we will see a few more slim chances of showers, but most will be out of the area. Lows will be in the low 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days - New.png

Thursday brings us some sunshine! Highs will be a tad bit cooler in the low 80s.

Severe Weather Outlook DMA Day 3.png

A changeup gets thrown again as we head into Thursday night and Friday though. More moderate rain chances return and bring us a level 1 risk of strong to severe storms, which will be something to keep our eye on.

7 Day Rain Graph-Kyle1620236664105.png

Saturday and Sunday both look like decent days, but rain showers return toward Sunday afternoon.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

 

