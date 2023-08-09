Unsettled rain chances carry us through the rest of the week

Our weather pattern shifts to the unsettled side as we head into the middle of the work week. Shouldn't be a bad day for a hike as most of us will trend dry but be aware of those pesky afternoon slight chances!
Most of us will stay dry Wednesday. We do have slight chances of rain in the afternoon. Timing is fairly spread out as a cold front tracks across the region.
Timing looks to range from 2-10pm where slight chances of isolated showers or thundershowers move through. Something to note will be our already low chances of rain for Wednesday. Another note will be for those that see showers will not see much adding up unless there is a repeat shower or thunderstorm.
Totals will range 0-1/4". The best chances for rain will be north of I-90. Areas north of I-90 also have a level 1 risk of severe weather. If storms turn severe, hail and winds will be our main threats.
Into Wednesday night we will see a few more slim chances of showers, but most will be out of the area. Lows will be in the low 60s under a partly cloudy sky.
Thursday brings us some sunshine! Highs will be a tad bit cooler in the low 80s.
A changeup gets thrown again as we head into Thursday night and Friday though. More moderate rain chances return and bring us a level 1 risk of strong to severe storms, which will be something to keep our eye on.
Saturday and Sunday both look like decent days, but rain showers return toward Sunday afternoon.