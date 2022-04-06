 Skip to main content
Showers today, snow mixes in tonight

Wet Wednesday

We are kicking off the day with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning. Cloud cover will be on the increase heading towards noon, with showers moving in. High temperatures will be cooler today in the 40s. Blustery winds could gust up to 40 mph at times. 

Winter Returns

Tonight, snow will mix in with the rain as colder air settles in. A transition to all rain is likely heading into the day on Thursday before going back to rain and snow Thursday night and Friday. Winds will continue to be breezy as the low pressure scoots east.

Rainfall through the end of the week will be around half an inch. Up to an inch of snow is possible. 

Nice weekend 

High pressure will build over the region this weekend, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Active Next Week

Another storm system will impact the region next week with showers and thunderstorms. 

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

