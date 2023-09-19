Unsettled weather & highs in the 80s move into the middle of the week

A few rain showers start off Tuesday! We sure needed them!
Heading into the rest of our Tuesday, expect a little more rain for spots south of I-90 through the morning hours.
Beyond the morning, a few slight chances of showers can't be ruled out, but we'll mainly be left with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be similar to Monday in the mid 70s.
Into the overnight expect clouds to slightly decrease. Once again, a few small chances for showers and storms can't be ruled out overnight, but most of us look to stay dry. Lows will be in the upper 50s.
Wednesday will bring a partly cloudy sky with highs reaching the mid 80s! It's almost like summer isn't quite done yet. Most of Wednesday looks dry too, but some more rain chances spill into the overnight hours.
The daytime hours on Thursday will be dry with highs in the low 80s.
Our next biggest rain chances arrive as we head into the weekend.