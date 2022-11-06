Unsettled weather pattern ahead

It was a breezy end to the weekend as a cold front pushed through the Coulee Region. With mostly sunny skies, high temperatures reached the 50s in the majority of the region.
Temperatures fall into the 20s and 30s tonight under clear skies. Westerly winds will still be breezy, but they should diminish heading towards daybreak.
A ridge of high pressure brings more nice weather as we kick off the new week tomorrow. We will have increasing clouds, however we are not expected to see any moisture from those clouds. Northerly winds will keep the temperatures chilly, with highs in the mid- to upper-40s. High pressure scoots east, with our winds becoming more southerly Monday night.
On Election Day, it's going to be mostly cloudy with warmer temperatures in the low 50s. There could be a few showers during the evening, so you might want to bring an umbrella if you are headed to the polls.
Showers with embedded thunderstorms are expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Severe weather is not expected, but winds will be gusty. Those winds will usher in milder air with high temperatures rising to the low- to mid-60s. Rain will come to an end Thursday evening, with temperatures dropping into the 20s Thursday night behind a cold front.
On Veterans Day, there is a slight chance of a rain/snow mix, mainly during the morning hours. It will also continue to be breezy. Temperatures rise to the 40s by the afternoon. There is a slight chance of snow Friday night.
High pressure builds in, bringing drier air for the following weekend. Temperatures will plunge, with highs below freezing.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt