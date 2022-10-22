Unsettled weather pattern ahead

It was a sunny and unseasonably warm start to the weekend, with highs topping 80 degrees in many locations.
Tonight will be clear with lows bottoming out in the 50s and 60s with southerly winds.
We wrap up the weekend on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. High temperatures will be in the 70s, which is still above-average.
A strong low-pressure system will bring showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into early Monday morning. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for areas west of the Mississippi River. The main hazards are heavy rain, lightning, strong winds, and hail.
Monday will be a gloomy start to the new week with showers and breezy winds. Rain continues Monday night. Unsettled weather will continue the rest of the week, with high temperatures dropping into the 50s.
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt