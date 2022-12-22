UPGRADE: Central portions of the Coulee Region now in a Blizzard Warning

 Skip to main content
...Dangerous Wind Chills and Whiteout Conditions Still Coming...

.Snow was pushing east of the area with new snow totaling about 3
to 5 inches. Northwest winds are on the increase across northeast
Iowa and southeast Minnesota, gusting to 30 mph already, causing
drifting snow and dangerous wind chills. Wind chill values in
southeast Minnesota are already 30 to 40 below zero.

Winds will increase even more tonight and remain very strong
through Friday night. The likelihood of 50 mph wind gusts has
increased in Wisconsin from Interstate 90 and north, prompting a
Blizzard Warning for Friday and Friday night. Whiteout conditions
and significant drifting are expected in areas, especially in
open, rural areas across parts of Wisconsin, southern Minnesota
and northeast Iowa. Gusts of 40 to 55 mph are expected depending
on your location.

With these dangerous wind chills, frostbite can occur in as
little as 10 minutes.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, winds gusting as high as 45
mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Dangerously cold wind chills
to 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST Friday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 6 AM CST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on deteriorating travel conditions. Widespread
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills
as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

UPGRADE: Central portions of the Coulee Region now in a Blizzard Warning

  • Updated
  • 0

Snow stops, but wind chill and blowing snow threats remain.
WXOW 2017 Earth Design.png

First things first, Warnings become valid as early as tonight at 6pm for areas west of the Mississippi. Counties east of the Mississippi, La Crosse, Monroe, Buffalo, Jackson, Trempealeau start at 6am Friday. All warnings in the Coulee Region expire at 6am Saturday.

Travel Tracker Driving Hazards v2.png

Snow totals from Wednesday night and early Thursday have added up toward 2"-5". Expected snow ratios of 20:1 did not perform and were a little lower resulting in slightly less snowfall amounts across the region.

The snow that did fall still poses a great risk of blizzard conditions late Thursday and early Friday.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Starting with Thursday, snow lingers into the afternoon before fully departing this evening. While snow chances diminish, there is still a VERY severe threat for weather. We will see snow stopping with wind chills reaching the -20s and -30s.

A cold front had passed by the Coulee Region that brought us that snow and will give us decreasing temperatures throughout Thursday. Winds will increase throughout the day leading to blowing snow.

Due to the blowing snow threats, Blizzard Warnings were upgraded for counties west & east of the Mississippi including La Crosse. Those Blizzard Warnings become valid at 6pm Thursday through 6am Saturday for areas west of the Mississippi. Counties east of the Mississippi including Buffalo Trempealeau, Jackson, Monroe and La Crosse will have that valid at 6am Friday through 6am Saturday. Winter Storm Warnings (pink) are still in place until 6am Saturday for Crawford, Richland and Vernon Counties.

Winter Storm Warnings are in place for the rest of the region from now through 6am Saturday. Blizzard-like conditions are still a threat for these areas.

Wind Chill Forecast Graph-1607439782141.png

Thursday night will dip into the negatives. Lows could reach -10°. This will create wind chills near -36°.  Exposed skin could see frostbite in as little as 10 minutes. Bundle up if you must head out! Even those shoveling and using their snow blowers will feel the full force of these wind chills. Blowing snow will be another threat at this time making dangerous roads and low visibility.

Winter+Weather+Impacts+Pic+Panel-1602813364329.png

Snow that had already been plowed and shoveled will be capable of going back onto the roads and sidewalks. This is when we will see those blizzard-like conditions. Reduced visibility, slick roads and power outages cannot be ruled out due to the strong winds. Wind gusts will be capable of reaching the 30s and 40s on Thursday and the 40s to 50s on Friday.

Wind Forecast - 4 Day.png

Friday will start out windy and dangerously cold. Winds will be capable of going 45+mph creating a threat to loose objects in your yard, holiday decorations, high profile vehicles, roads from blowing snow and power lines.

State - Futurecast Winds - RPM 4km.png

Have a plan B in case of power outages. Travel is NOT advised, but if you do, you must also have a plan B and take extra precautions.

Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings finally expire early Saturday for Christmas Eve. Temps will still be very cold.

Temps will be cold for our likely White Christmas with highs in the single digits. Winds will finally calm down a bit.

Warmer temps and more dry weather spills into early next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

