UPGRADE: Central portions of the Coulee Region now in a Blizzard Warning

First things first, Warnings become valid as early as tonight at 6pm for areas west of the Mississippi. Counties east of the Mississippi, La Crosse, Monroe, Buffalo, Jackson, Trempealeau start at 6am Friday. All warnings in the Coulee Region expire at 6am Saturday.
Snow totals from Wednesday night and early Thursday have added up toward 2"-5". Expected snow ratios of 20:1 did not perform and were a little lower resulting in slightly less snowfall amounts across the region.
The snow that did fall still poses a great risk of blizzard conditions late Thursday and early Friday.
Starting with Thursday, snow lingers into the afternoon before fully departing this evening. While snow chances diminish, there is still a VERY severe threat for weather. We will see snow stopping with wind chills reaching the -20s and -30s.
A cold front had passed by the Coulee Region that brought us that snow and will give us decreasing temperatures throughout Thursday. Winds will increase throughout the day leading to blowing snow.
Due to the blowing snow threats, Blizzard Warnings were upgraded for counties west & east of the Mississippi including La Crosse. Those Blizzard Warnings become valid at 6pm Thursday through 6am Saturday for areas west of the Mississippi. Counties east of the Mississippi including Buffalo Trempealeau, Jackson, Monroe and La Crosse will have that valid at 6am Friday through 6am Saturday. Winter Storm Warnings (pink) are still in place until 6am Saturday for Crawford, Richland and Vernon Counties.
Winter Storm Warnings are in place for the rest of the region from now through 6am Saturday. Blizzard-like conditions are still a threat for these areas.
Thursday night will dip into the negatives. Lows could reach -10°. This will create wind chills near -36°. Exposed skin could see frostbite in as little as 10 minutes. Bundle up if you must head out! Even those shoveling and using their snow blowers will feel the full force of these wind chills. Blowing snow will be another threat at this time making dangerous roads and low visibility.
Snow that had already been plowed and shoveled will be capable of going back onto the roads and sidewalks. This is when we will see those blizzard-like conditions. Reduced visibility, slick roads and power outages cannot be ruled out due to the strong winds. Wind gusts will be capable of reaching the 30s and 40s on Thursday and the 40s to 50s on Friday.
Friday will start out windy and dangerously cold. Winds will be capable of going 45+mph creating a threat to loose objects in your yard, holiday decorations, high profile vehicles, roads from blowing snow and power lines.
Have a plan B in case of power outages. Travel is NOT advised, but if you do, you must also have a plan B and take extra precautions.
Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings finally expire early Saturday for Christmas Eve. Temps will still be very cold.
Temps will be cold for our likely White Christmas with highs in the single digits. Winds will finally calm down a bit.
Warmer temps and more dry weather spills into early next week.