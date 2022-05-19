 Skip to main content
UPGRADE: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon

  • Updated
Thursday started clear and a bit foggy, but that is the calm before the storm. Thursday brings a level 3 risk of severe weather that will be something to keep a close eye on.

The first part of Thursday will be dry, but we will see more clouds taking over throughout the day. As highs approach the upper 70s and low 80s, showers and storms will enter the Coulee Region around noon. This will be the first small wave before more showers and storms arrive in the late afternoon/early evening.

Stronger storms begin firing up around 4p.m. Thursday. We will continue seeing development over the region through the overnight hours. Some threats we could see when storms become severe include large, damaging hail, strong straight-line wind gusts and isolated tornadoes possible.

The best chance at damaging hail and tornadoes is right over the Coulee Region in the hatched area. Strong straight-line winds are also a high risk for the area.

Thunderstorms will weaken the further into the night we go, but showers will still be possible until the late morning hours on Friday.

These showers and storms will bring a cold front that will make temps take a tumble. Highs will be towards 70 on Friday.

Saturday brings a slight chance of rain throughout the day with chilly highs in the upper 50s. Sunday will be a little warmer and dryer with a partly cloudy sky and highs near 60.

Monday will start dry before another chance of rain returns late and into Tuesday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

