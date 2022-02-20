Very mild Sunday, Winter Storm looming

Very Mild Sunday
Breezy southerly winds will usher in warmth today ahead of an approaching cold front. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Winter storm looming
A slow-moving storm system will arrive Monday with snow showers during the morning transitioning to a mix of freezing rain and snow south of I-90 later in the day. With the snow comes the return of cooler temperatures to the region, with highs in the twenties.
Moisture continues to stream into the Coulee Region on Tuesday, with colder air, allowing for areas south of I-90 to see all snow. Things wrap up on Tuesday night, with the cold air expected to linger. We will be fine tuning the details as we get closer to the event.