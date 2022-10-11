Warm and breezy ahead of a cold front that brings storms and much cooler air

If you've enjoyed these warmer temps, then I have some bad news for you. Big changes are in the forecast as we get into Tuesday.
Southerly winds will give us a warm start with temps reaching the 70s on Tuesday. You can also expect Tuesday to bring us a mostly sunny sky.
These warm temps will spark some storms over to our west in the Southcentral portions on Minnesota. Storms will enter the Coulee Region around 8-10p.m. and enter La Crosse by midnight.
The question is whether we will see severe weather or not as we have a level 1 risk of strong to severe storms. If we do see severe storms, our main threats will be damaging hail and strong, damaging winds.
Another question on hand is how long far these storms travel east across the Mississippi. As they move through the Coulee Region, storms will break apart and weaken. This will leave us with very little rainfall amounts.
Though the line of storms breaks apart, we still cannot rule out the possibility of strong to severe storms overnight. Rainfall totals will range from trace - 1/4" and higher totals near 1/2" - 1" will be possible where thunderstorms are present.
Few showers will linger into the overnight and early morning hours on Wednesday. Lows will be in the mid 50s.
A few more scattered showers will linger early Wednesday before a brief break in showers. A few more light showers will return into the evening. Highs will be into the mid 60s on Wednesday.
Drier weather returns to the forecast on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Friday brings more of the same with these chilly temps sticking around into the weekend.