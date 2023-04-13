Warm and dry.

Tinder dry environment…
It was a pleasantly breezy afternoon today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 PM for the possibility of wildfire in the area. Our afternoon high hit 85 degrees which is a new record for the date.
Mississippi River flooding…
The combination of snow melt and rapid warming is leading to flooding on area waterways for the next week and a half or so.
Quiet weather pattern…
A relatively quiet weather pattern will take us through the rest of the work week but expect cooling for the weekend. By that time the chance of showers and storms will reemerge, especially on Saturday. Highs will also cool off over the weekend.
Medium range trends…
A near normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the United States for the third week of April.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden