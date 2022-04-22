Warm and humid with chances for strong storms through Saturday night

Temps were cooler today after rain and a few rumbles of thunder moved through mainly this morning, though there remain some returns on radar this evening. For the most part, tonight looks dry spare a few showers or isolated storm closer to morning.
Temperatures will continue to rise through the night, and so will humidity. Expect to be in the low 60s tomorrow morning with dew points already in the 50s. Dew points will peak near 60, so you'll notice some moisture in the air, and temps are expected to max out in the mid 70s with perhaps a few spots pushing the upper 70s.
Aside from a slight chance for some isolated morning showers and storms, most of the day will be dry. Expect a warm wind and humidity to go with a mostly cloudy sky before scattered showers and thunderstorms return late afternoon and through the evening.
Expect two lines of potentially strong storms, but the strongest storms and thus higher chance for severe weather looks to remain west of the Mississippi River. The first round looks to arrive late afternoon/early evening with the second round moving through during the late evening through middle of the night.
Again, the risk for severe weather is further west, but a few of the storms that form in the Coulee Region could become strong to severe, too, with main threats being straight-line wind gusts and hail. Tornadoes could form if the right conditions materialize when storms form, but that risk is lower.
A few showers could linger into very early Sunday, but there should be sunshine by daybreak before clouds return for the afternoon. Sprinkles or isolated showers could return, too, but there's just a very slight chance for that.
A southwest wind Sunday will turn westerly late in the day and carry in colder temps. Highs will still be near 60 on Sunday, but expect a return of chilly air early next week with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s, possibly upper 20s. Small chances for rain return later in the week.