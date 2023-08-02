Warm and sticky weather the next few days; rain chances increase heading into the weekend

It was a warm and muggy first day of August as highs climbed into the 80s and dew points were in the 60s. It'll be a little warmer and more humid the next few days, but thankfully won't be as bad as it was at the end of last week.
We'll see highs in the mid 80s to near 90 for your Wednesday and Thursday with dew points in the 60s to low 70s, allowing for most areas to see the heat index in the low to possibly mid 90s.
Skies will be partly cloudy with spotty drizzle possible, but nothing widespread is expected. The good news is severe weather is not expected, but can't totally rule out one or two becoming marginally severe north of I-94.
Friday will be the nicest day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s with dew points back into the low to mid 60s.
As we head into the weekend, we continue to watch a system track into the upper Midwest. While we're still a few days out, we are starting to see an increase in the coverage of showers and t-storms, in particular Saturday night through Sunday night. This would bode well for most locations to get some beneficial rainfall. Highs will remain in the upper 70s to mid 80s Saturday, but will cool into the 70s Sunday.