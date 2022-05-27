Warm front to trigger showers, thunderstorms on Saturday

A ridge of high pressure brought plentiful sunshine across the Coulee Region today, with highs in the 70s. Expect mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dipping into the 50s.
A warm front will approach the region on Saturday, aiding in the development of isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the morning hours. It won't be a washout and we are not expecting any severe weather. Breezy southerly winds will allow for above average temperatures on Saturday of near 80 degrees.
Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies Saturday night with mild temperatures in the 60s. A warm, breezy, and humid Sunday is on tap as temperatures rise to the upper 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Expect partly cloudy skies Sunday night with lows in the 70s.
A hot, humid, and breezy Memorial Day is on tap as highs near 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm early in the day north of I-90. Remember to drink plenty of water and to put on sunscreen if you have any outdoor plans. A cold front will trigger showers and thunderstorms Monday night, with a few becoming strong to severe. We will continue to monitor the trends. Tuesday brings a chance of afternoon showers with a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will remain above average in the 80s. A cooling trend is expected going into the end of the week.