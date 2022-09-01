Warm & humid start to September

September is already off to a very warm start. Highs have made their way into the upper 80s with dewpoint temperatures in the mid to upper 60s on Thursday.
Thursday night will bring a few changes into the forecast. Lows will only drop toward the upper 60s before a slim shot at rain tries to hit Southwestern Wisconsin. Prairie du Chien could see a few showers by the time we wake up on Friday, but showers and storms will be brief.
Otherwise, Friday will bring a mix of clouds and sun with highs capable of reaching 90° with a muggy feel, so stay hydrated if outdoors. Another weak wave will bring showers to Central Minnesota Friday afternoon, but fizzle out before making it to the region.
Our biggest chance of storms comes late Friday evening/overnight. Around 9a.m. Friday we will see a cold front move across the Coulee Region bringing showers and storms. These storms will be in in La Crosse as early as 11p.m. Friday night.
some storms can become strong to severe as we are in a level 1 risk. Threats include hail and strong winds. Rainfall totals will range anywhere from 0-1/4", but isolated 1" can be possible with thunderstorms.
By the time we wake up, expect cooler, drier highs in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine on Saturday.
The rest of Labor Day weekend looks to bring more sunshine and comfortable highs.
Luckily for us, the rest of the forecast is easy with sunshine and seasonable highs through the middle of the week.