Warm, muggy conditions on tap for the start of Meteorological fall

High pressure continued to influence the weather across the Coulee Region today. We had plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. Dew points were in the 50s and low 60s.
Expect overnight lows in the 50s and 60s with clear skies and light south-southwest winds. There is a chance of valley fog late tonight and into Thursday morning.
With temperatures soaring close to 90 degrees in some places, Thursday is going to be a warm and muggy start to meteorological fall. Dew points will be in the 60s. Thursday night will be warm, with lows near 70 and mostly clear skies.
Southerly winds will continue to bring in warm, moist air as the week comes to a close on Friday. We'll be watching as a cold front approaches, bringing showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few of the storms could be strong. We'll keep an eye on the trends and let you know if anything changes.
A cooler, drier airmass will arrive just in time for Labor Day weekend thanks to northerly winds that will follow the cold front. Expect highs in the 70s and low 80s with lots of sunshine and lower dew points.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt