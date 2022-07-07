Warm, muggy Thursday with a chance of afternoon showers, thunderstorms

We are kicking off Thursday with temperatures in the 60s and 70s along with mostly cloudy skies. There are patches of fog, causing poor visibility, but conditions will improve later this morning.
Clouds will hold on tight going into the afternoon with temperatures rising into the 80s. It will continue to be humid as dewpoints remain in the 60s and 70s. Winds from the southeast will be light.
However, the dry weather will not last long. We will be watching as isolated showers and thunderstorms start to fire up late this afternoon and into the evening north of I-90. A band of showers and storms will then arrive later tonight, sweeping south across the Coulee Region. The good news is that severe weather is not expected, but we will be subjected to heavy rain.
There is also a chance of fog overnight into Friday morning.
A few showers and thunderstorms will linger into Friday morning before exiting the region by the afternoon.
On Saturday, there will be plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 80s, providing a welcome respite from the active weather. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to return Sunday afternoon. The rain is expected to continue into early next week. Humidity will be climbing into early next week, but temperatures will remain steady in the 80s.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt