Warm southern air giving us highs in the 70s to close out the week

Wednesday was nice! It was also cool with highs only reaching the upper 40s.
Though the past few days felt winter-like, we are still in the middle of fall as Halloween is just around the corner. Since temps are warming up, we can take a quick look at some upcoming holidays and events. Thanksgiving is one I'm most excited for!
The warming trend begins on Thursday. Heading into the back half of the week we will have a partly cloudy sky, similar to how Wednesday was. Highs will make their way into the upper 50s.
Thursday night will bring more seasonable temps. Our average low temp is at 40° which is where we are headed overnight. A few more clouds will make for a partly cloudy sky.
Sunshine makes its full return on Friday. Temps have a shot at hitting the 70s on Friday with winds out of the south.
Temps will stay above average in the 70s into Saturday as well with a mostly sunny sky.
Things get interesting on Sunday. Sunday will start nice, but a few slight chances of showers make way into the afternoon. Highs will still be in the 70s, but that could also increase our storm potential. Showers will become likely into Sunday night with thunderstorms possible along a cold front.
Thunderstorms are in question but can't be ruled out late on Sunday. If we see storms another question would be if they can turn severe. With this a few days out, it is a bit too early to tell. Early rainfall totals through early next week could bring 1/2" to 1" of rain that is much needed across the area.